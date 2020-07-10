During my time in the military,
Monday morning was often a matter of weekend knucklehead-case review. Who
wandered off and fell through a window? Who slept with someone else’s spouse
and who was attacked in revenge? Many stories involved alcohol, with variations
in how much and how it was obtained and consumed. Some were very somber, involving
funeral arrangements or lawyers. The young male of our species is especially
good at two things: becoming a hero by running blindly into battle and wreaking
havoc running into whatever stupid scheme he or his friends have thought up.
So it comes with no surprise that
young people across America right now are spreading the coronavirus through
weekend parties and barhopping. But what of educated adults? Those who decide
that this virus is not dangerous, that we can return to our normal activities as
if the fire drill is over? And what of pseudoscientific discussions of masks
and death rates?
I wish this were all a joke. But
like the knuckleheads in the military, reality is the cure for the spoiled
American adult-child whose bad choices are no longer cute. Death is the
punisher and never satisfied.
Paul Bunge,
M.D. (former Navy doctor), Olympia