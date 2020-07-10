During my time in the military,

Monday morning was often a matter of weekend knucklehead-case review. Who

wandered off and fell through a window? Who slept with someone else’s spouse

and who was attacked in revenge? Many stories involved alcohol, with variations

in how much and how it was obtained and consumed. Some were very somber, involving

funeral arrangements or lawyers. The young male of our species is especially

good at two things: becoming a hero by running blindly into battle and wreaking

havoc running into whatever stupid scheme he or his friends have thought up.

So it comes with no surprise that

young people across America right now are spreading the coronavirus through

weekend parties and barhopping. But what of educated adults? Those who decide

that this virus is not dangerous, that we can return to our normal activities as

if the fire drill is over? And what of pseudoscientific discussions of masks

and death rates?

I wish this were all a joke. But

like the knuckleheads in the military, reality is the cure for the spoiled

American adult-child whose bad choices are no longer cute. Death is the

punisher and never satisfied.

Paul Bunge,

M.D. (former Navy doctor), Olympia