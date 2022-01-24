BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyree Corbett had a career-high 25 points plus 22 rebounds as Coppin State edged Howard 83-81 on Monday night.
Corbett's three-point play with 10 seconds left drew Coppin State within 81-80 and his steal a few seconds later helped set up Nendah Tarke's go-ahead three-point play with 5 seconds to go.
Tarke had 19 points for Coppin State (4-15, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kyle Cardaci added 16 points. Jesse Zarzuela had 15 points.
Howard totaled 31 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Kyle Foster had 19 points for the Bison (7-9, 1-2). Elijah Hawkins added 19 points. Steve Settle III had 15 points and eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.