CHICAGO (AP) — Jahsean Corbett registered 17 points and eight rebounds as Chicago State beat Tennessee State 59-49 on Saturday.
Coreyoun Rushin had 15 points and the Cougars (3-5) snapped their five-game losing streak. Brandon Betson added 12 points.
Kassim Nicholson had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (1-6), who have now lost four straight games. Emmanuel Dowuona added nine rebounds.
Carlos Marshall Jr., who was second on the Tigers in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, was held to only 4 points on 2-of-11 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.