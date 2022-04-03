RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A wayward seal has been captured after an early morning foray through a Long Island, New York, town.
Police in Southampton said they received a call at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday from a person who saw the roving mammal, later identified as a phocid, or earless seal, in the parking lot of a beverage store about 500 feet (150 meters) from the Peconic River in Riverhead.
When officers arrived, the seal fled southwest toward a motel but eventually was corralled and taken into custody.
The seal was handed over to the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation for evaluation, according to police.
