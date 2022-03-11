NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jesse Zarzuela matched his season high with 27 points as Coppin State topped North Carolina Central 79-73 in the semifinals of the Mid-Eastern Conference tournament on Friday night.
Zarzuela made 6 of 8 3-pointers. He added seven assists.
Nendah Tarke had 14 points for Coppin State (9-22). Justin Steers added 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Coppin State scored 50 second-half points, a season high.
Kris Monroe had 18 points and seven rebounds for North Carolina Central (16-15). Justin Wright added 14 points and seven rebounds. Randy Miller Jr. had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.