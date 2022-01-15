POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Tarik Cool scored 20 points to lead four in double figures and Idaho State beat Idaho 81-74 on Saturday night.
Emmit Taylor III had 12 points for Idaho State (3-11, 1-4 Big Sky Conference). Liam Sorensen and Austin Smellie added 11 points apiece. Sorensen also had six assists.
Mikey Dixon scored 21 points to lead Idaho (3-13, 0-5). Rashad Smith added 17 points, Jemeil King had 14 and Yusef Salih 10.
Cool's 3-pointer gave the Bengals a 69-48 lead with 8:29 remaining. The Vandals cut the deficit to single digits inside the final minute.
Idaho State ended a three-game losing skid. Idaho has lost four straight.
Idaho plays at Northern Arizona on Monday. Idaho State hosts Weber State on Monday.
