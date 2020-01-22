Cooke Aquaculture Pacific has been granted a five-year permit to farm steelhead in Puget Sound.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the company’s permit Tuesday, allowing Cooke to transition its net pens from Atlantic salmon to all-female, mostly sterile steelhead.
After hundreds of thousands of Atlantic salmon escaped a Cooke net-pen structure in 2017, the company faced some $332,000 in fines over water quality. Following the escapes, the Legislature in March 2018 voted to phase out farming of nonnative fish — including Atlantic salmon — in Washington waters.
The company’s pivot to steelhead could allow it to continue operating in Washington waters, something opponents of the fish-farming industry have promised to fight.
Opponents of fish farming have raised concerns over viruses, parasites and diseases from Cooke’s fish. They have questioned the structural integrity of the company’s pens and say fish waste causes water-quality issues.
In a justification of its decision, WDFW wrote that its regulations, and required vaccinations, should help mitigate the risk of infection and disease.
The company will not be able to farm steelhead immediately. It must get permits from other state agencies first.
The company must amend its water-quality permits with the Department of Ecology.
"They have not yet completed the full application," said Colleen Keltz, a spokeswoman for that department. The permit will go through a public review process that will take at least several months, Keltz said.
At some of its fish-farming sites, Cooke needs new aquatic lands leases from Washington state's Department of Natural Resources. Cooke is suing over DNR’s cancellation of its Port Angeles lease. DNR also canceled Cooke's Cypress Island lease.
Joel Richardson, a spokesman for Cooke Aquaculture, said the company was reviewing the approval documents it received late Tuesday, and declined further comment.