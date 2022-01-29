NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook hit three foul shots with six seconds remaining to cap a 7-0 game-ending run and to lift Tulane to a 67-66 win over Wichita State on Saturday.
On the following possession for the Shockers, Tyson Etienne — who got Wichita State's last points on a 3-pointer with 3:39 to go to lead 66-57 — came short from the arc as time ran out.
The Shockers' final five shots — all misses — came from 3-point range.
Cook scored 23 points to lead the Green Wave. Kevin Cross added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Sion James had six rebounds for Tulane (9-9, 6-3 American Athletic Conference).
Etienne had 21 points for the Shockers (10-8, 1-5). Craig Porter Jr. added 15 points. Morris Udeze had 12 rebounds.
The Green Wave improve to 2-0 against the Shockers this season. Tulane defeated Wichita State 68-67 on Jan. 12.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
