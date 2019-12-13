A jury has awarded the Washington State Department of Transportation $57.2 million in damages, after a two-month trial over delays in the downtown Seattle Highway 99 tunnel project.
The $57.2 million verdict, reached Friday morning against the tunnel contractors in Thurston County Superior Court in Olympia, represents the entire amount the state requested in opening statements.
"The contractor, not the taxpayers, is responsible for the costs of repairing the tunneling machine," WSDOT spokeswoman Laura Newborn said Friday.
The Dec. 6, 2013, stall of tunnel-boring machine Bertha — then the world's largest drill at 57 1/3 feet diameter — delayed the project more than two years and required contractors to lift the 4 million-pound front end and replace damaged parts, including cracked main gears and broken bearing seals.
The state sued contractor Seattle Tunnel Partners (STP), alleging breach of contract and claiming mistakes by STP stalled the machine and held up the project. STP blamed the stall on a steel pipe struck by Bertha that was left over by the state from a groundwater test well sunk in 2002 by WSDOT.
The jury found that WSDOT is not liable for STP's costs from the stall. The contractor claimed $150 million in costs shortly after the stall, and eventually sought $642 million in preliminary court filings. When the trial started Oct. 10, the partnership asked for about $300 million.
Contractors argued the state gave inadequate notice of the steel pipe's location. The top of the pipe was examined and noted at least twice by STP's own staff before Bertha began, according to records uncovered in the case.
STP consists of tunneling specialist Dragados USA and heavy-construction firm Tutor-Perini of California.
Bertha's maker, Hitachi Zosen, reached an undisclosed settlement with STP this fall. The Japanese company supplied engineers, parts and at least some funding for the repairs, as an STP subcontractor. Hitachi Zosen publicly insisted the machine "started out perfect."
The companies could appeal. "We're looking at all our options," its legal team told KIRO 7 News.
Ron Tutor, president of Tutor-Perini, has often advocated an aggressive legal posture to recover cash from public agencies. However, WSDOT has ample money and has paid the $1.44 billion owed under contract in monthly "progress payments" that keep pace of the tunnel construction.
The total viaduct-replacement, including ramps, viaduct demolition and a new waterfront street, is around $3.3 billion, with state gas taxes the largest funding source.
The four-lane tunnel opened Feb. 4, 2019, beneath downtown to replace the Alaskan Way Viaduct, which was demolished this year. The project has been hailed locally and internationally as liberating the waterfront from traffic — while at the same time called a boondoggle by many environmental advocates because the state and city are continuing to serve carbon-emitting vehicles.
In opening statements, state attorney David Goodnight called the pipe “nothing more than a toothpick" to Bertha. The impact occurred along the central waterfront near Pioneer Square, in sloppy soil where groundwater created forces of four times atmospheric pressure.
Tunnel contractors emphasized that Bertha made progress before hitting the pipe, and once repaired, the machine bored smoothly the rest of the way to South Lake Union. At no time did either STP or Hitachi Zosen threaten or hint at quitting.
Tutor has frequently told investors future profits are likely, as the company thrives in California and New York. Only a handful of North American companies can build massive infrastructure like the Highway 99 tunnel.