JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A shallow gas reservoir in Alaska that a waste disposal well had come into contact with was the source of a natural gas release, ConocoPhillips Alaska said Friday. The release was first detected last month at a one of its North Slope drill sites.
The company, in a video, said it had identified and controlled the source of the release, which was first detected March 4. The company is in the process of plugging and permanently abandoning the waste well, according to the video.
The waste disposal well was intended to be used for the regulated disposal of oil field waste, the video said, adding that the company had started drilling operations on the well in late January.
A report from the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, dated Friday, listed the cause of the release as under evaluation and said that future plans included a continuation of “source remediation operations."
The commission, which oversees oil and gas drilling in the state, cannot comment on the status of its investigation, said Grace Salazar, a special assistant with the commission.
ConocoPhillips Alaska requested the deadline for it to file a final incident report with the commission be pushed from April 4 to May 3. The request, from a regulatory engineer with the company, was dated March 25. The letter cited the time and resources the company was putting into response and investigative efforts and said the company wasn't in a position to provide a comprehensive final incident report by April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.