Indiana Fever (2-4, 1-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-1, 1-1 Eastern Conference)
Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun host the Indiana Fever.
Connecticut finished 12-3 in Eastern Conference action and 15-1 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Sun averaged 79.7 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.6% from deep last season.
Indiana went 6-26 overall and 4-11 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Fever averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second chance points and 18.8 bench points last season.
INJURIES: Sun: None listed.
Fever: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
