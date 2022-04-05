WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I’m feeling fine, and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," the 61-year-old Schiff tweeted. “In the coming days, I will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines. And remember, please get vaccinated!"
Schiff chairs the House Intelligence Committee and represents the 28th Congressional District.
Schiff didn't indicate where he might have contracted the infection or whether it involved a new COVID-19 subvariant, BA.2, that has provided worrying upticks in caseloads overseas and is spreading in the United States.
Several other political figures have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, including White House press secretary Jen Psaki, CIA Director William Burns and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
President Joe Biden, meanwhile, received his fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine last week.
