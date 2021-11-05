The negotiations for passing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better infrastructure plan amplify the need for serious campaign-finance reform, the repeal of Citizen’s United and the end of “dark money.”
The desires of the vast majority of Americans are not honored by our elected officials. Too many promise to represent their constituents yet bow to lobbyists, major campaign donors and big business. This is a problem on both sides of the aisle, but many Republicans know that what is positive for the vast majority of Americans is detrimental to their survival.
Medicare and Medicaid should negotiate to lower drug prices. This part of the plan was removed because of the powerful influence of the pharmaceutical industry. Sen. Joe Manchin would rather save 14,000 dying coal jobs than create a new industry and address climate-crisis change. He won’t support families through the paid family leave portion of the plan.
Where is the ethics in Congress that would turn a blind eye to the tax shelters of the wealthy? Sen. Mitch McConnell calls reform “playing politics” and “a power grab.” Republican leadership sows discord to veil its nefarious intentions. God help us if the Voting Rights Act doesn’t become law.
Paul Charbonnier, Seattle
