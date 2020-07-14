Re: “Memorial to Confederate soldiers toppled at Capitol Hill’s Lake View Cemetery” [July 6, Northwest]:
Recently, a friend posted a
Facebook picture of Auschwitz with a caption saying that 1.1 million people
were murdered there. It stands because the Jews want it preserved as a reminder
to never let that evil happen again. I agree.
I am sick and tired of vandals
tearing down Confederate statues when there are so many smarter things they
could be doing with them. A statement should be made that these people died as
losers. That, and a brief unglamorous history, could be etched into a plaque at
their feet. The statues, standing in graveyards, would be reminders to never
let such evil happen again.
They could also stand in museums.
There they will inspire a retelling of their story to young visitors so that
they, too, will learn of that terrible time in our nation’s history and vow
never to repeat it — anywhere with anyone.
Current destructive behavior grabs
headlines and undermines the powerful, positive statements that protests and
marches make. It does nothing to move us, as citizens, to a higher level of peace
and understanding. Nor does it help future generations understand that good
people can do terrible things.
Patt
Schwab, Seattle