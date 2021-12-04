POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jalen Cone had 24 points as Northern Arizona narrowly beat Idaho State 73-70 in a Big Sky Conference game on Saturday night.
Mason Stark had 17 points for Northern Arizona (4-5, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). Nik Mains added 12 points. Carson Towt had 10 rebounds.
Robert Ford III had 13 points for the Bengals (1-7, 0-2), who have now lost seven straight games. Tarik Cool added 11 points. Zach Visentin had 11 points.
___
___
