FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Cone had a career-high 36 points as Northern Arizona narrowly beat Sacramento State 70-65 on Monday night.
Cone hit 11 of 12 foul shots.
Carson Towt had eight rebounds and six assists for Northern Arizona (7-11, 3-4 Big Sky Conference).
Nik Mains, who was second on the Lumberjacks in scoring coming into the contest with 12 points per game, scored 5 points on 0-of-10 shooting.
Zach Chappell had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (5-10, 1-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Bryce Fowler added 16 points and five steals.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
