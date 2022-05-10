Construction on the Waterfront Seattle project has been delayed because of a lack of concrete delivery availability, brought on by the concrete drivers' strike in King County, according to the Seattle Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects.
Completion of the project, originally slated for 2024, is now set for 2025.
The strike began Dec. 3. Teamsters Local 174 union said concrete drivers would return to work on April 11 while negotiations continue.
"We are now actively working to schedule long-awaited deliveries for items critical to our construction, and are working to assess the overall program delay impacts, as well as potential mitigation strategies," Waterfront Seattle said on its website.
Waterfront Seattle said project timelines will be updated and additional information about the park's progress will be shared as it becomes available.
