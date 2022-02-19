STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Evan Battey scored 15 points and Colorado beat Stanford 70-53 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.
The Buffaloes pulled away with a 15-1 run for a 57-46 lead with 5:27 remaining. Jabari Walker sparked the rally with a 3-pointer and ended it with a dunk. Stanford scored the next four points to make it 57-50 but didn't get closer.
Battey made all three of his 3-point attempts and was 6-of-11 shooting from the floor. Nique Clifford added 14 points for Colorado (18-9, 10-7 Pac-12), which shot 52% (24 of 46) overall. Walker, KJ Simpson and Keeshawn Barthelemy had 10 points apiece.
Jaiden Delaire scored 12 points to lead Stanford (15-12, 8-9).
The Cardinal led 31-29 at the break and extended it to a 37-33 advantage early in the second. Battey then made consecutive 3-pointers and Clifford added a third from long range and Colorado led 42-40. Stanford answered with a Maxime Raynaud layup and a Spencer Jones 3-pointer for its last lead before the Buffs pulled away.
The Cardinal shot just 9 of 28 (32%) from the floor and missed 9 of 11 from long range in the second half.
Colorado hosts Arizona State on Thursday. Stanford ends its regular season with three straight on the road, starting with rival California next Saturday.
