FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — John Tonje and Isaiah Stevens scored 20 points apiece as Colorado State won its seventh consecutive game to start the season, topping Northern Colorado 88-79 on Saturday. Stevens also had six assists.
Dischon Thomas had 13 points for Colorado State (7-0). David Roddy added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Bodie Hume tied a career high with 30 points for the Bears (3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Daylen Kountz added 19 points. Dru Kuxhausen had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.