BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 12 points and Elijah Parquet scored 10 points and Colorado beat Cal State Bakersfield 60-46 on Saturday.
Nique Clifford contributed 10 points off the bench for Colorado (9-3) which had nine players enter the scoring column.
Colorado's leading scorer and rebounder Jabari Walker (14.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg) played just four minutes after suffering an apparent injury to the head area and never returned. No. 7-ranked Kansas comes to Boulder on Tuesday and Walker's availability hasn't been determined.
After halftime, Barthelemy made two foul shots and Parquet a jumper for a 30-17 lead with 17:28 left and Colorado led by double digits for the remainder. K.J. Simpson made two foul shots for Colorado to give the Buffs their biggest lead at 48-31 with 10:24 left.
The two teams slogged their way through a first half in which they combined to shoot 13 for 50 (26%) from the field. Colorado went 8 for 23 and was helped by the fact it made 5 of 11 from 3-point range for a 24-15 lead at intermission. Cal State Bakersfield shot 5 for 27 (18.5%) before intermission.
Kaleb Higgins scored nine points for the Roadrunners (4-4) and Justin Edler-Davis, Justin McCall, and Shawn Stith each scored eight.
It was just the third matchup between the two teams. Colorado swept a home-and-home series in 2011. The Buffaloes beat Cal State Bakersfield 85-73 in Bakersfield, California on Jan. 2, 2011, and followed up the next season with a 70-64 win in Boulder, Colorado on Dec. 19, 2011.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.