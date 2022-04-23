COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — William Yarbrough made six saves to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 0-0 draw with Charlotte FC in MLS action on Saturday.
Yarbrough denied back-to-back shots by Daniel Rios and Karol Swiderski in the 49th minute for the Rapids (2-3-3). Yarbrough also had a big save in stoppage time, turning away a shot by McKinze Gaines who was through on goal, to preserve the shutout.
Diego Rubio had two shots bounce off the crossbar in the first half for Colorado.
Charlotte (3-5-1) outshot the Rapids 13-9 with a 6-0 advantage in shots on goal.
Gyasi Zardes made his debut for Colorado one day after being acquired from the Columbus Crew, coming off the bench at the one-hour mark.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.