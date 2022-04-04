All but one lane at Elliott Avenue West at West Mercer Place in Seattle were closed Monday morning after a truck collided with a pole, according to reports from the Seattle Fire Department and Seattle Department of Transportation.
Around 6 a.m., lanes were blocked as crews responded to the collision and possible downed wires. In a tweet, the Seattle Fire Department said crews were extricating a man from the truck and recommended that drivers take alternate routes to avoid the area.
All northbound traffic was halted and southbound traffic was limited to one lane.
By 6:30 a.m., the vehicle's occupant was extracted from the vehicle. After firefighters attempted life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire department is still encouraging drivers to avoid the area until the scene is fully cleared. All southbound lanes were reopened around 6:45 a.m.
