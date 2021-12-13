A collision Monday involving two cars and a semitruck on 35900 Pacific Highway South left three people with minor injuries and caused the semi to go off the road and into an embankment, according to South King Fire and Rescue.
Medics pulled the semitruck driver from the vehicle,
South King Fire and Rescue said.
The crash forced the closure of all lanes from the 35900 block to the 37300 block of P
acific Highway South, said Federal Way Police Cmdr. Cary Murphy. Officials expect to reopen all lanes by about 7 p.m.
