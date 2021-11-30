BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Yuri Collins hit a go-ahead layup and two free throws in the final 34 seconds of overtime to lift Saint Louis to an 86-82 victory over Boise State on Tuesday night.
Gibson Jimerson had 21 points to lead the Billikens (7-1), who won their fourth straight game. Collins added 15 points. Fred Thatch Jr. added 12 points, while Jordan Nesbitt snagged eight rebounds.
Abu Kigab had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (3-4). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 14 points and Pavle Kuzmanovic scored 11.
