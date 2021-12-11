ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yuri Collins set a school record with 19 assists — the most in an NCAA game this season — to go with 14 points and Saint Louis beat Boston College 79-68 on Saturday.
Collins broke the Saint Louis assists record set by Jim Roder versus Southern Miss during the 1986-87 season. He was 5-of-5 shooting as the sophomore collected his second career double-double.
Collins' final assist came on a length-of-the-court pass to Francis Okoro for a game-ending dunk.
Gibson Jimerson, with five 3-pointers, and Okoro scored 19 points each and Jordan Nesbitt added 11 for Saint Louis (8-3), which won for the first time in three games. Okoro sank 8 of 9 shots for the Billikens, who shot 53% overall, including 41% on 3-pointers (11 of 27).
The Billikens led by as many as 23 points after a Jimerson 3-pointer with 13 minutes remaining. The lead remained in double figures until Boston College scored nine points in less than a minute to get within seven with 17 seconds left before two Jimerson free throws and Okoro's dunk.
Makai Ashton-Langford scored 18 points, DeMarr Langford Jr. 14 and Jaeden Zackery 12 for the Eagles (6-4), who had a three-game win streak snapped. After a 19-point first half, the Eagles rebounded to shoot 53% in the second half but ended just 3 of 17 from the arc.
The Billikens’ 79 points are the most given up by Boston College this season, which came in with a 59.8 points per game defensive average.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.