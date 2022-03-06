WASHINGTON (AP) — John Meeks had a season-high 31 points as College of Charleston beat Hofstra 92-76 in the Colonial Conference Athletic Association tournament's quarterfinals on Sunday night.
Raekwon Horton had 13 points and eight rebounds for Charleston (17-14). Brenden Tucker added 12 points. Reyne Smith had 11 points.
Jalen Ray had 21 points for the Pride (21-11). Aaron Estrada added 19 points and six assists. Abayomi Iyiola had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.