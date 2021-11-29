Re: “For the sake of student athletes, keep Apple Cup fun” [Nov. 25, Opinion]:
Here, here! Thank you for reminding folks that student football players are young adults.
Let’s also remind folks that the loyal University of Washington Husky Marching Band is out there in all weather, win or lose, and sounds fantastic no matter what. The band, the drum majors and JaZee, the cheerleaders, Harry and even Dubs are all out there for entertainment and pride of school and team. And the Apple Cup brought the Coug Band, so even more band! Never forget the band, go band!
Fiona Preedy, Seattle, proud band mom
