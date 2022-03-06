HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tucker Richardson had 16 points and six rebounds and Jeff Woodward posted 11 points, five assists and three blocks as Colgate easily defeated Lehigh 81-61 in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament on Sunday.
Jack Ferguson had 17 points for Colgate (22-11). Keegan Records added 12 points.
Keith Higgins Jr had 17 points for the Mountain Hawks (13-19). Marques Wilson added 11 points and six rebounds.
