HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman had 24 points as Hawaii topped Cal State Fullerton 72-55 on Saturday night.
Bernardo Da Silva had 12 points for Hawaii (12-8, 8-3 Big West Conference). Junior Madut added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jerome Desrosiers had eight rebounds.
Tory San Antonio had six rebounds for the Titans (14-8, 8-3).
E.J. Anosike, the Titans' leading scorer heading into the contest at 17 points per game, scored four points on 2-of-10 shooting.
