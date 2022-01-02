NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Miles Coleman had 23 points and 10 rebounds as NJIT defeated Maine 69-66 on Sunday.
It was the first America East Conference matchup of the season for both teams.
Matt Faw had 11 points and eight rebounds for NJIT (6-5, 1-0). James Lee added 10 points and six rebounds.
NJIT had a five-point lead with 16 seconds remaining and held on.
NJIT totaled 40 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Sam Ihekwoaba had 18 points and six rebounds for the Black Bears (3-9, 0-1). Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish added 13 points and eight rebounds. Byron Ireland had 11 points.
