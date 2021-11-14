HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman had a career-high 21 points as Hawaii got past Pacific 73-61 on Saturday night.
Bernardo Da Silva had 16 points and nine rebounds for Hawaii (2-1). Amoro Lado added 10 points. Jerome Desrosiers had seven rebounds.
Jeremiah Bailey had 16 points for the Tigers (1-2). Nick Blake added 16 points. Pierre Crockrell II had 10 points.
