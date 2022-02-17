SAN DIEGO (AP) — Noel Coleman had 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry Hawaii to a 65-53 win over UC San Diego on Thursday night.
Junior Madut had 16 points for Hawaii (13-8, 9-3 Big West Conference). Kamaka Hepa added 12 points and eight rebounds. Bernardo Da Silva had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Bryce Pope had 15 points for the Tritons (11-14, 5-9). Toni Rocak added 11 points and seven rebounds. Francis Nwaokorie had 10 points.
The Rainbow Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Tritons this season. Hawaii defeated UC San Diego 79-56 on Jan. 15.
