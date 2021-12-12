BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A B-52 bomber that was one of the last two planes to depart Dow Air Force Base before it closed is getting a new lease on life.
The cockpit of the aircraft dubbed “City of Bangor” is being restored and will be displayed next year at the Tillamook Air Museum in Oregon, the Bangor Daily News reported.
The bomber departed Bangor on April 5, 1968, along with the last KC-135 tanker. But that wasn't the end of its service.
It went to Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana before returning to Maine in 1972 to serve at Loring Air Force. Then it transferred to bases in Guam, Texas, California, North Dakota and Washington.
It flew combat missions in the 1991 Gulf War, based out of Spain and England, before it was decommissioned and chopped up.
The cockpit section is being painstakingly restored and will go on display sometime next year, said Christian Gurling, curator of the museum.
“You might just see a big piece of aluminum, but it contains the stories of the lives of countless people who served," he said.
