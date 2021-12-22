ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and Illinois breezed to an 88-63 victory over Missouri on Wednesday night in the 41st edition of the Braggin' Rights game.
It was the 35th double-double of Cockburn's career — fifth all-time for the Fighting Illini (9-3). Cockburn came into the game averaging 21.4 points per game — fifth best in the nation — and 11.9 rebounds — third best. Cockburn and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies' Jamal Cain are the only two players averaging double-doubles this season.
Alfonso Plummer pitched in with 22 points for Illinois. However, he saw his run of 35 straight made free throws — the second longest streak in Illini history — end on his third attempt against Missouri (6-6). Trent Frazier added 15 points.
Cockburn and Plummer both scored 10 points to help the Illini take a 40-26 lead at halftime. Illinois flirted with its largest margin of victory in the series — a 32-point win in 2005 — before Missouri scored the final eight points of the game.
Illinois shot 57% overall and 48% from beyond the arc (12 of 25). It was the sixth straight game that the Illini have made at least 11 3-pointers. Illinois sank a school-record 18 in a 106-48 win over St. Francis (PA) its last time out — one game after making 16 3-pointers in an 83-79 loss to No. 11 Arizona.
Jarron Coleman led Missouri with 16 points off the bench. Kobe Brown scored 13, but he made just 5 of 17 shots, including 1 of 7 from distance. Trevon Brazile scored 11.
