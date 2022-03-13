Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
3. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
4. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
5. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas
6. Moon Witch, Spider King, Marlon James
7. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich
8. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake
9. Violeta, Isabel Allende
10. Love & Saffron, Kim Fay
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
3. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
5. How to Be Perfect, Michael Schur
6. Origin, Jennifer Raff
7. Four Thousand Weeks, Oliver Burkeman
8. Good Enough, Kate Bowler, Jessica Richie
9. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow
10. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.