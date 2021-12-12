Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
3. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton
4. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon
5. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich
6. Leviathan Falls, James S.A. Corey
7. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult
8. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead
9. Bewilderment, Richard Powers
10. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
3. These Precious Days, Ann Patchett
4. Taste, Stanley Tucci
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
6. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow
7. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl
8. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson
9. Northwest Know-How: Trees, Karen Gaudette Brewer, Emily Poole
10. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.