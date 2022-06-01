Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 59 cents to $115.26 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 69 cents to $116.29 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 15 cents to $4.07 a gallon. July heating oil rose 20 cents to $4.14 a gallon. July natural gas rose 55 cents to $8.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose 30 cents to $1,848.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 23 cents to $21.92 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $4.33 a pound.
The dollar rose to 130.13 Japanese yen from 128.65 yen. The euro fell to $1.0654 from $1.0737.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.