Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.61 to $116.87 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.32 to $117.61 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 12 cents to $4.19 a gallon. July heating oil rose 7 cents to $4.21 a gallon. July natural gas fell 21 cents to $8.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $22.70 to $1,871.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 36 cents to $22.28 an ounce and July copper rose 22 cents to $4.55 a pound.
The dollar fell to 129.87 Japanese yen from 130.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.0739 from $1.0654.
