Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $5.66 to $114.93 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $6.12 to $121.60 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 11 cents to $3.44 a gallon. April heating oil rose 25 cents to $4.11 a gallon. April natural gas rose 4 cents $5.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $15.80 to $1,937.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 29 cents to $25.19 an ounce and May copper rose 8 cents to $4.78 a pound.
The dollar rose to 121.13 Japanese yen from 120.74 yen. The euro fell to $1.1008 from $1.1022.
