Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.05 to $78.81 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $1.45 to $80.54 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 5 cents to $2.29 a gallon. December heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.41 a gallon. December natural gas rose 5 cents to $5.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $29.60 to $1,793.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 68 cents to $23.91 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $4.32 a pound.
The dollar fell to 113.74 Japanese yen from 113.93 yen. The euro fell to $1.1553 from $1.1609 euro.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.