Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.72 to $104.70 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.29 to $107.93 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 2 cents to $3.24 a gallon. April heating oil rose 11 cents to $3.60 a gallon. April natural gas fell 13 cents $4.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $13.90 to $1,929.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 53 cents to $25.09 an ounce and May copper rose 4 cents to $4.74 a pound.
The dollar rose to 119.13 Japanese yen from 118.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.1047 from $1.1100.
