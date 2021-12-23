Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.03 to $73.79 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.56 to $76.85 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $2.21 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.33 a gallon. January natural gas fell 25 cents to $3.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $9.50 to $1,811.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 12 cents to $22.94 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $4.39 a pound.
The dollar rose to 114.46 Japanese yen from 114.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.1334 from $1.1331.
