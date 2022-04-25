Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $3.53 to $98.54 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $4.33 to $102.32 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 7 cents to $3.24 a gallon. May heating oil rose 15 cents to $4.09 a gallon. May natural gas rose 14 cents to $6.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $38.30 to $1,896 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 59 cents to $23.67 an ounce and May copper fell 13 cents to $4.45 a pound.
The dollar fell to 128.02 Japanese yen from 128.59 yen. The euro fell to $1.0709 from $1.0787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.