Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 91 cents to $119.41 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.06 to $120.57 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 3 cents to $4.16 a gallon. July heating oil fell 4 cents to $4.32 a gallon. July natural gas fell 3 cents to $9.29 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $8.40 to $1,852.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 9 cents to $22.18 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $4.44 a pound.
The dollar rose to 132.56 Japanese yen from 132.01 yen. The euro rose to $1.0708 from $1.0691.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.