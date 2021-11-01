Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 48 cents to $84.05 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 99 cents to $84.71 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 5 cents to $2.41 a gallon. December heating was unchanged at $2.50 a gallon. December natural gas fell 24 cents to $5.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $11.90 to $1,795.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 12 cents to $24.07 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $4.39 a pound.
The dollar rose to 113.99 Japanese yen from 113.93 yen. The dollar rose to 1.1605 euro from 1.1561 euro.
