Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.22 to $91.59 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.15 to $97.93 a barrel, while the more heavily traded Brent crude contract for May delivery fell $1.30 to $94.12 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 4 cents to $2.73 a gallon. March heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.85 a gallon. April natural gas fell 10 cents to $4.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $37.80 to $1,887.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 68 cents to $24.02 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.49 a pound.
The dollar fell to 115.59 Japanese yen from 115.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.1264 from $1.1189.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.