Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 56 cents to $110.33 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 47 cents to $114.03 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents to $3.83 a gallon. June heating oil rose 9 cents to $3.87 a gallon. June natural gas rose 17 cents to $8.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $19.10 to $1,846.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 19 cents to $21.87 an ounce and July copper fell 6 cents to $4.25 a pound.
The dollar rose to 127.32 Japanese yen from 126.82 yen. The euro fell to $1.0688 from $1.0725.
