Tanzania is home to Africa’s highest peak, and at 19,341 feet, Kilimanjaro is quite a challenge. But this dormant volcano is not as tough as some similar peaks in the Himalayas, because it’s near the Equator in a warmer climate. As a result, it’s often referred to as a starter peak for aspiring mountaineers.
Winter is one of the best times to make your ascent, and Seattle-based Mountain Madness offers a Seven Summit Kilimanjaro itinerary that gives trekkers time to acclimatize to the altitude while conquering the world’s highest freestanding mountain, with the option of adding a safari.
Prices start from $6,800 for a 12-day trip; that's with a minimum of four people.
HOW TO GO
Qatar Airways flies between SeaTac and Kilimanjaro Airport via Doha.
Other Epic Trips for Winter 2021:
Iceland for the Northern Lights
