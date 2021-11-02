Re: “ ‘Everything is at stake’ as world gathers for climate conference” [Oct. 30, A1]:
The people in the photo lying in the street protesting banks financing fossil-fuel companies are supporting fossil-fuel companies by buying the result of their products. They are wearing clothes, eating food and living in buildings that use fossil fuels.
In a true protest, they would be naked, thirsty and starving. That would put fossil-fuel companies out of business.
It is not the banks or fossil-fuel companies that cause the climate problem — it’s us.
Don Johnson, Bainbridge Island
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.