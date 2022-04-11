Kudos to Nicholas Goldberg for his column “Don’t say they didn’t warn us” [April 7, Opinion] about climate change. It was a vital message and pulled few punches.
From my perspective, I will go him one better: Our collective goose is cooked! Why so few Homo sapiens feel the urgency, and act to help to correct it, is the mystery of the ages.
Bill Shumway, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.